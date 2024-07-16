What the Ending of ‘Lost’ Really Means

These days, people don’t seem to have a very good impression of the end of Lost, which was a beloved and obsessively watched show for much of its run, that then delivered an finale that made a lot of people angry — even some of its most fervent fans. And if you loved Lost but hated its ending, that’s fine. A lot of people agree with you.

But we are firmly convinced that the series finale of Lost is a good episode, and that it perfectly wraps up all of the show’s themes. It also seems like people have misinterpreted that ending — and a lot of Lost’s admittedly confusing timelines — and that has unfairly tainted people’s opinions of the ending as a result.

In our latest video, we’ll breakdown all those timelines, and that ending, to show you what it and all of Lost was really about. Not alternate dimensions, not people being dead all along, not even the stuff about the island and the light and the Smoke Monster. Watch our full Lost video breakdown below:

