‘Star Wars: Lando’ TV Show Is Now a Movie

The ever-evolving spinoff for Donald Glover’s Lando appears to have evolved yet again. First teased as a TV series for Disney+ that would have been written by Haunted Mansion filmmaker Justin Simien, a few months ago it was revealed that Glover himself had assumed the writing duties on the series, along with his brother Stephen. Now Stephen Glover has revealed that the Lando show is actually a Lando movie.

On the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Stephen Glover said of Lando:

It’s not even a show…the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information.

According to Variety, Lucasfilm then confirmed that the Lando TV show had since become a film. (Their report does not specify whether the film would be intended for Disney+ or if it would get a theatrical release before going to streaming.)

Glover first played Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, a prequel film that chronicled Han Solo’s early years, and revealed the origin of his friendships with Chewbacca and Lando, who was previously played in the original Star Wars trilogy by Billy Dee Williams. (Williams then reprised the role as an older Lando in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.)

Even with this news, it is still not entirely clear what will be the next Star Wars movie to debut in theaters. There are at least four different film projects in development at Lucasfilm that we know about, including a film directed by Taika Waititi, a prequel about the earliest days of the Jedi by James Mangold, a movie by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and a movie that will combine the disparate stories from the Disney+ Star Wars shows by Dave Filoni. But none of these projects have confirmed release dates.

