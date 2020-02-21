The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is finally available on Disney+. After years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the beloved animated series come to its epic conclusion.

The premiere episode, “The Bad Batch,” is full of tons of references to the long history of The Clone Wars, and to the Star Wars prequel films, plus a lot of foreshadowing about where this season of the show is headed. This new video by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down all the secrets and Easter eggs.

Take a look:

