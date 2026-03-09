If The Mandalorian and Grogu and Maul: Shadow Lord don’t have you foaming at the mouth for the future of Star Wars, all is not lost. There’s a new hope on the horizon.

With the departure of studio chief Kathleen Kennedy and the promotion of new bosses Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan. Their arrival could herald a whole lot of changes to the franchise, and the addition of movies that were previously off the table under the Kennedy regime. And we have a theory that The Mandalorian and Grogu and Maul: Shadow Lord are part of the early foundation of an all-new Star Wars trilogy, maybe even Episodes X, XI, and XII.

For more on this new Star Wars trilogy, one that could restore the franchise to prominence in popular culture, check out our latest video on the galaxy far, far away. It will get you up to speed on all the behind-the-scenes changes at Lucasfilm, and how The Mandalorian and Grogu and the Maul TV show might foreshadow a new series of movies.

