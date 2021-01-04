Teased for months as something called “Project Luminous,” then introduced formally last February as Star Wars: The High Republic, the new series of books and comics is finally set to launch this week from Lucasfilm and a bunch of publishing partners including Del Rey, Insight Editions, Disney Lucasfilm Press, IDW, Titan, and of course Marvel Comics.

The first books, including the novel Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, go on sale this week and to mark the occasion there’s a new trailer for the entire initiative:

The High Republic era of Star Wars takes place hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga; the trailer calls it the “golden age of Jedi.” The first wave of stories also includes young adult novels, books for kids as young as six years old, and several different comic series. Here’s the synopsis for Light of the Jedi:

When a shocking catastrophe in hyperspace tears a ship to pieces, the flurry of shrapnel emerging from the disaster threatens an entire system. No sooner does the call for help go out than the Jedi race to the scene. The scope of the emergence, however, is enough to push even Jedi to their limit. As the sky breaks open and destruction rains down upon the peaceful alliance they helped to build, the Jedi must trust in the Force to see them through a day in which a single mistake could cost billions of lives. Even as the Jedi battle valiantly against calamity, something truly deadly grows beyond the boundary of the Republic. The hyperspace disaster is far more sinister than the Jedi could ever suspect. A threat hides in the darkness, far from the light of the age, and harbors a secret that could strike fear into even a Jedi’s heart.

At a “Launch Event” for The High Republic, it was revealed that Lucasfilm plans The High Republic to continue for several years, through multiple phases of stories. The first is called Light of the Jedi after the Soule novel. Today we learned that the next two phases will be called Quest of the Jedi and Trials of the Jedi.

You can get more information on all the first wave of High Republic books here; the entire Launch Event video can be watched below: