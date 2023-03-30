‘Star Trek’ Announces ‘Starfleet Academy’ TV Series

With Star Trek at a bit of a crossroads — there’s no new movie on the horizon and several of the current TV series like Discovery and Picard are coming to an end imminently — the future of the franchise seems to be a youth movement.

The franchise announced today they’re turning to an idea that has been discussed as a concept for decades — and has been used in novels and comics, but never before in its own show. The next Star Trek series will be Starfleet Academy, and per the official description, it “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

They also unveiled a piece of teaser artwork for the series:

Co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau had this to say about the news:

Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!

Although Starfleet Academy as a concept has been around for decades, it’s only made sporadic onscreen appearances in the franchise. It was one of the key locations in the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie directed by J.J. Abrams, and it has been the home to series of novels and other side media. But despite numerous discussions of a Starfleet Academy series or movie, this will be the first show of its kind. It’s sort of an obvious idea, and it could potentially open up the franchise to a younger audience, which is always key in the longevity of these sorts of long-running sagas.

Production on Starfleet Academy will begin in 2024.

