The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This Week
It’s a brand new week and that means exciting new series and fresh TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.
If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.
While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.
New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week
This week you can catch a star-studded new Agatha Christie mystery on Netflix, plus a new high-fantasy spinoff from the world of Game of Thrones as well as a brand new coming-of-age Star Trek series.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Fourteen contestants live together in a spooky house while facing extreme, fear-based physical and psychological challenges in the hopes of winning $200,000 in Fear Factor: House of Fear. Johnny Knoxville hosts this revival of the original 2000s reality show.
Where to watch Fear Factor: House of Fear: Watch Wednesdays at 9PM E.T. on Fox. You can also stream via Hulu subscription.
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Set in the 1920s, a young aristocrat sets out to play amateur detective when a luxurious party ends in the mysterious death of her friend, as well as the discovery of a secret society, in this Netflix exclusive based on the Agatha Christie novel. The three-part limited series stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman.
Where to watch Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials: All episodes will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 15 on Netflix.
READ MORE: 10 TV Shows Coming to an End in 2026
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Set in the post-Star Trek: Discovery 32nd century, a group of young cadets navigate coming-of-age themes such as friendships, romance, and rivalries while facing major threats to the Federation in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.
Where to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: The first two episodes will be available to stream via Paramount+ on Thursday, January 15, with subsequent episodes hitting the streamer on Thursdays.
Ponies
In PONIES, two unassuming American embassy secretaries stationed in Moscow become unlikely CIA agents and uncover a shocking conspiracy following their respective husbands’ mysterious deaths. Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke star in this 1970s Cold War spy thriller.
Where to watch Ponies: All episodes will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 15 on Peacock.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an honorable but low-born knight and his squire of secret Targaryen heritage travel Westeros and embark on unlikely adventures roughly a century before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s novellas.
Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Premieres Sunday, January 18 at 10PM E.T. on HBO and HBO Max, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays during the same time slot.
The 16 TV Shows We're Looking Forward to in 2026
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky