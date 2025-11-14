It’s been a decade since the Star Trek movie franchise went anywhere, boldly or otherwise. But now it looks like the long-awaited next film in the iconic sci-fi series is making progress.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are ready to “write, produce and are attached to direct” a new Star Trek film.

Despite Goldstein and Daley’s previous collaborations with Chris Pine, who played Captain Kirk in the most recent Star Trek movies and also headlined their Dungeons & Dragons movies, Deadlines sources claim their movie “is a completely new take on the Star Trek universe and not connected to any previous or current television series, movie or prior movie development projects.”

Paramount has been trying to make a new Star Trek movie off and on for all of the decade since the most recent film in the franchise, 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Some of their efforts had focused on making a fourth film with Pine’s Star Trek crew; including one idea centered around time travel that would have seen Pine’s Kirk meet his own father, played by Chris Hemsworth.

Other projects that were discussed were totally separate from the “Kelvin” timeline stories of Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and the rest of their Enterprise crew. The most notable of that bunch was a script that was shepherded by director Quentin Tarantino, a longtime Star Trek fan who contemplated making it his tenth and final movie as a director.

In the interim, Star Trek has remained a constant presence on TV and now on the Paramount+ streaming service, where the company has released TV shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. The next show in the series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, is set to premiere on Paramount+ in January.

In addition to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Goldstein and Daley’s work includes directing the movies Vacation and Game Night and writing films like Horrible Bosses, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Vacation Friends.

