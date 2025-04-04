No, this is not a belated April Fool’s joke. (I’m not good enough at Photoshop to fake a photo like that.)

In yet another mind-boggling fast food innovation, Subway has announced a new item in partnership with Frito-Lay: Doritos Footlong Nachos. That’s right, a foot of nachos, made out of Doritos.

I’m not sure what else you could possibly need to know beyond that, but the fine details, per Subway: The item is “freshly prepared to order, starting with classic Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with the perfect amount of spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with zesty Baja Chipotle sauce.” You can also add chicken or steak “at no extra charge, with the option to add a scoop of smashed avocado for an additional cost.”

Subway Subway loading...

READ MORE: Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants That Will Be Everywhere Soon

Via the press release, here was a statement on this new item from Paul Fabre, Subway’s Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation (which, honestly, sounds like a fabulous job):

Subway’s newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos ... whether you’re in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos® are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite.

Doritos are no stranger to the fast food world, although they’re typically associated with Taco Bell, where you can find a Doritos Locos Taco or the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch. How it took this long to make Doritos nachos is a question left to better minds than mine.

Subway’s Doritos Footlong Nachos will be available at Subways nationwide for a limited time. On Thursday, April 10 Subway MVP Rewards members can get a free order of these things with the purchase of a footlong sub. The nachos will otherwise cost five bucks.