I still consider myself a film critic by trade. But more and more I eat movies and TV shows for a living.

A slight exaggeration, perhaps. But consuming a bunch of weird Denny’s food inspired by Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four one time ten years ago has turned into a decade of devouring bizarre dishes, snacks, drinks, and treats all based on films and television series. Do I have any regrets? Are you kidding? Of course I do! It’s pretty much all regret! But I made my bed and now I have to lie in it while digesting a Little Caesars pizza with four different flavors on a single pie.

That wasn’t the worst thing I ate for my job in 2025, and given the concept of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it was a fairly logical themed food item. But I ate some real doozies in 2025. My stomach hurts just thinking about them — although to be fair, my stomach hurts constantly no matter what I do lately.

But let’s just assume it hurts at this specific moment it’s because I’m thinking about some of the worst and weirdest things I consumed in the name of content this year. See the biggest offenders (ranked from almost edible to so bizarre they made me question the nature of reality) below — and if you want to read about all the movie food I ate over the last year, you can go to this page. And remember: Never do anything as a joke you’re not prepared to keep doing professionally for the next decade.

The Weirdest Movie and TV Food of 2025 I eat the weird foods inspired by movies and TV shows so you don’t have to. (And also because people seem to enjoy laughing at me. I’ve made my peace with it.)

READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

Get our free mobile app