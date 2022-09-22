Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different.

Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with that disastrous live-action movie from the early ’90s that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi. This time, the characters are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively. Or maybe they just want the title to differentiate these Mario brothers from all the other people out there who are brothers named Mario. There are a lot of those.

So far we know almost nothing about the movie beyond the cast and the fact that it is an animated interpretation of the beloved Nintendo game series, but we’re about to get a whole lot more info. Today, Universal announced they’re going to release the first trailer for the movie during New York Comic-Con next month. The premiere will take place on October 6 at 4PM ET.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis, which includes the rest of the voice cast and their roles:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Donkey Kong in Super Mario Bros.? That’s sort of strange... is this a Mario movie or a Smash Bros. movie? The Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to open in theaters on April 7, 2023.

