After Superman, the next movie in the new DC Universe is Supergirl. This version of the classic DC character, played by Milly Alcock, is based on a very specific comics storyline, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. If you know that book, you know this story. If you don’t, well, you are in for some really fun surprises.

But there’s a lot more to Supergirl’s history than just that one story, and a lot of it is reflected in the first trailer for the new film. In our latest DC video, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Supergirl, and we’ll point out all the DC Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed in the Supergirl trailer. Did you catch the reference to the original Christopher Reeve Superman? We did.

Watch our full trailer breakdown below:

