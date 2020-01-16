Lucasfilm Wants Taika Waititi to Make a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending the Skywalker Saga in not-entirely-satisfying fashion, and with the future of the larger Star Wars series in doubt, all eyes are on Lucasfilm to see what the company does next with the biggest movie franchise in the galaxy. The TV future is pretty well set, with more episodes of The Mandalorian, plus a series spun off from Rogue One, along with the recently announced Obi-Wan Kenobi series. But what’s on the horizon movie-wise?

The Hollywood Reporter says Lucasfilm is now looking at Marvel (and Mandalorian director) Taika Waititi as one possible candidate to move into the director’s chair for the film series. They claim he “has been approached to develop a Star Wars movie.” But apparently the deal is far from done at the point...

It is unclear where things stand in those talks. It is also unclear whether the project is separate from the one being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom he closely worked on Ragnarok, or a separate Star Wars project.

Waititi is already working on the next Thor movie, Love and Thunder. So anything Star Wars related would have to be at least a few years away. But given how popular Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok was — and how well received The Mandalorian was (Waititi directed the finale and provided the voice of bounty hunter robot IG-11) — he’s a name that makes a lot of sense, whether or not this movie is the one Feige is developing.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open on November 5, 2021.