Disney+ has a brand-new Star Wars series titled Tales of the Jedi. This six-part series of animated shorts focuses on two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, and follows events crucial to their evolution as characters. It was created by Dave Filoni, one of the key Star Wars architects behind shows like The Clone Wars and the current hits The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

In our latest Star Wars video, we take a deep dive into Tales of the Jedi, and we break down the Easter eggs, Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed in the show. We examine the connections in Ahsoka’s backstory to Japanese culture, explain the unique markings on her face, the difference between the Force and the “Living Force,” the line from this show that echoes a key bit of dialogue in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and we even compare what happens to Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi to Predator and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Want to see how? Watch below:

