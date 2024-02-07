‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Announces Streaming Premiere

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is ready to make its streaming premiere — on Disney+.

The film that almost single-handedly kept movie theaters busy last fall on its way to becoming the top-grossing concert movie in history will make its debut on the streaming service next month.

Disney announced today that its Disney+ would be streaming the “Taylor’s Version” of the film, which “includes the song ‘cardigan’ and four additional acoustic songs” which were not available in the theatrical cut or in the previous VOD release of the movie.

This will also be the first time the movie will be available for streaming anywhere.

Filmed over the course of multiple shows at SoFi Stadium in the summer of 2023, The Eras Tour was released to theaters in October of last year, and wound up grossing some $260 million worldwide. (The first day of pre-sales for the release earned $37 million, also a record for movie theaters.) The Eras Tour wound up being distributed by several major theater chains themselves, which was a highly unusual arrangement. The movie had such a massive impact that several Hollywood studios either bumped their movies up or delayed them by several weeks to get away from the concert doc.

The Eras Tour wound up the 22nd highest grossing film of 2023 worldwide.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) premieres on Disney+ on March 15. Disney+ already offers the 2020 Taylor Swift doc Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. The service has also premiered concert films from Elton John, Billie Eilish, and BTS.

