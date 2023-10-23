Taylor Swift Beats ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ at the Box Office

Perhaps the most striking detail about the box office’s makeup right now is that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is ahead of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon. Does this confirm Scorsese's notions about the death of the cinema medium being imminent if people don't go out to see epic, narrative-driven films? Or is he just a cranky old guy who’s out of touch?

While Eras made $31 million in the U.S. for its second week, bringing its total up to $129.8 million. Killers of the Flower Moon, which clocks in at a whopping three and a half hours, mind you, brought in a solid $23 million. Additionally, it made $21 million internationally — which means that Killers of The Flower Moon actually outgrossed the Taylor Swift concert film worldwide, $44 million, just a million behind Eras $41.5 million.

As far as the other films in the box office at the moment, we have The Exorcist: Believer, Paw Patrol: The Might Movie, and a re-release of the animated favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Exorcist: Believer has made about $107.6 million globally since its release. Paw Patrol is at $148.4 million in its fourth week, and The Nightmare Before Christmas has only managed to make $4.1 million this time around, although it's made $95.3 million through the course of its original run and subsequent rereleases.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has a 13-week exclusive contract with AMC Theaters, meaning it’s still got a pretty solid run left to make even more money. Killers of the Flower Moon will continue in theaterical release, and then ultimately will wind up streaming on Apple TV+.

