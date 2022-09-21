Yeah, this might be all that you get — but this is actually pretty darn cool.

Over the past few years, audiences around the world have fallen in love with Ted Lasso, the inspiring coach of the AFC Richmond football club on his Apple TV+ series. Ted (played by Jason Sudeikis) and his team are fictional, but they are supposedly part of the very real English Premier League. And now, you will be able to play as Ted and Richmond in the latest installment of the beloved FIFA video game franchise.

Ted and several of his players — including Brett Goldstein’s lovably grumpy Roy Kent — are featured in the new trailer for the game:

Here was Jason Sudeikis’ statement on the news:

I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them. As longtime fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.

According to the press release, players will be able to use Ted Lasso characters like Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas in the game, and play at AFC Richmond’s home stadium, Nelson Road. Lasso himself will be a “selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, as fans can play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing.” They better have the fans chanting for Roy Kent too, profanity and all.

FIFA 23 is available for preorder now; the game will be released on September 30. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on news of a release date for Ted Lasso Season 3.

