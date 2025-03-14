‘Ted Lasso’ Returning For Season 4 on Apple TV+

All those people believing finally made it happen. Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

The popular and award-winning sitcom aired its most recent episodes in the spring of 2023 — and though never made official, their storyline strongly hinted that the show was coming to an end, or at least that if it continued, it would be in a different form. At the end of Season 3, folksy American football coach turned English football manager Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) returned home to be with his son, while his plucky underdog team, AFC Richmond, continued on with his lovably grouchy assistant Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) leading the squad in his absence.

That was until today, when a press release from Apple announced that Ted Lasso would be back for a fourth season “that will reunite the team behind the history-making, multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy series, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his award-winning role as the celebrated coach Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis developed the series with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt, who also co-stars in the series as Lasso’s sidekick, Coach Beard.

3. Ted Lasso Apple loading...

READ MORE: TV Shows We Used to Love That Are Cringe Now

In a statement Sudeikis said...

As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso each won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. (Season 3 lost the Best Comedy Show Emmy to Season 1 of The Bear.) After Season 3, there were rumors that Ted Lasso might continue on without Sudeikis as some kind of AFC Richmond-based show — hence the final episode where he returns to America.

Instead, we will get a full-blown Season 4 of Ted Lasso, with Sudeikis back in the title role. It remains to be seen how Ted will wind up back in England — and if all of other characters from the show will return as well. Thus far, the show has produced numerous breakout stars including Brett Goldstein as well as Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton.

Get our free mobile app