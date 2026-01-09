The start of a new year means a new set of numbers to write on all our letters, a new list of resolutions we may or may not stick to, and a totally new set of entertainments of all forms to be excited about. We already narrowed down our list of 2026 movies we’ll be sure not to miss (and made a special one just for all the Netflix movies coming out this year), so now we’re turning our attention to the small screen and looking at the slate of all the new and renewed television shows that are coming in 2026.

This year promises to be a big one for TV, with new seasons of fan favorites like The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones, and For All Mankind, a bunch of new superhero shows, a couple of very exciting adaptations of classic novels, and a ton of completely new stories to fill in all the gaps. And that’s only the tip of the TV iceberg.

That’s a lot to take in already, so it’s a good thing we’re already scheduling our calendars with mandatory free time for the weeks ahead. Some of these shows already have release dates, but most of them are yet to be announced, so be sure to keep an eye out for any updates for anything you’re excited for. It’s going to be a great year for storytelling of all forms, so let’s dive into what we can expect to see on our TV screens in 2026:

The 16 TV Shows We're Looking Forward to in 2026 Our eyes are going to be glued to our TV screens this year. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The Top 20 Movies of 2025

Get our free mobile app