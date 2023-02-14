‘Ted Lasso’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date

The beloved sports comedy Ted Lasso is returning for a third season. Not only that, but we got a teaser!

After the first episode of Season 3 drops, a new episode will be released weekly. Season 3 will also consist of 12 new episodes. Unfortunately, since Jason Sudeikis has other engagements coming up, it's likely this'll be the show's final season.

The premise of the show as a whole is Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso is an American football coach. He’s brought in to coach a British soccer team, despite the fact that he has no real experience with soccer. Unbeknownst to Lasso, the owner of the team hired him with hopes that he’ll fail. Over the course of the show, the owner, Rebecca Welton, begins to like Lasso and even starts rooting for him.

Apple's official synopsis of season 3 is as follows:

The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

You can watch the teaser below:

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

The Best TV Shows of 2020 We ranked the best films of the year. See if your favorite made the cut.