Brett Goldstein Didn’t Even Tell His Parents About ‘Thor’ Cameo

The following post contains SPOILERS for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Brett Goldstein recently gave his parents a bit of a surprise when they finally saw Thor: Love and Thunder. They went in unaware he would make his debut as Hercules in a post-credits scene. They’d already seen their son in the critically-acclaimed Apple TV show Ted Lasso, but the MCU is a whole other level on its own.

At the end of the movie, Zeus has been defeated by Thor and his allies. As a result, Thor sends for his son, Hercules, who tells him that he must avenge him. Hercules, portrayed by Goldstein, replies with a simple: “Yes, father.” Now... that likely means we know where the next plot arc is going, but it also means that Goldstein’s parents are pretty proud of their son.

At a recent publicity event for Ted Lasso, Variety caught up with Goldstein, where he relayed the story to them. He said:

“I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said ‘If you talk about this you’re dead'. My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen “Thor.”‘ I knew it’s not the kind of film they’d see. I said, ‘You should go see it. It’s funny.'”

Goldstein’s mother kept texting him throughout the film. “I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe ... my mom texts me ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘F—ing look up at the screen!’”

If you were hoping he’d also get into his role in the MCU going forward, you might be slightly disappointed with the response. “I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it.”

It's not likely we'll see another appearance of Goldstein's Hercules anytime soon, but if that post-credits scene is anything to go on, he'll be around again.