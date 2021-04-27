Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls are joining forces for an out-of-this-world adventure. The crossover episode, titled “Space House” debuts on Cartoon Network over Memorial Day weekend on May 31.

According to Variety, the one-hour special follows the teen superheroes as they “accept a mysterious invitation to enjoy a vacation getaway among the stars.“ While the two DC superhero squads briefly met in an episode of Teen Titans Go!, where they played a superhero-themed version of Family Feud, this will be their first time teaming up.

Watch the trailer for the intergalactic “space-cation” below:

The teaser clip reveals the aforementioned Space House is a state-of-the-art crash pad with all sorts of hi-tech gadgets. There’s a giant TV and a 3D printing snack machine, with the ability to whip up burgers, burritos, and burgerritos. Everyone is thrilled by the massive living room, which is perfect for the gang to binge every episode of Muffin Wars. All in all, they agree they're going to have an epic space-cation.

As the Teen Titans and DC superheroes get comfortable in their sweet surroundings, they realize they have no idea where the spacecraft is headed — or who invited them in the first place. The two teams will have to put their powers together to solve the cosmic mystery.

After the “Space House” crossover debuts, DC Super Hero Girls will return with an all-new season on June 6 at 8 AM ET.

Gallery — LGBTQ Superheroes In Marvel and DC Comics: