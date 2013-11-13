The 10 Best Bill Murray Performances of All-Time

Bill Murray's entire career has been built around his incredible ability to play the "sad clown" type better than anyone else in the business, but what happens when you remove almost every laugh and leave the clown with nothing? You'd get something like Murray's strange and wonderful performance in Jim Jarmusch's 'Broken Flowers,' which finds the comedian in one of his least funny but most moving performances. It's a meandering and often slowly paced film, but Murray provides a relatable emotional center, grounding us through the movie's various dark episodes. With a less likable actor, the movie could have been a disaster.