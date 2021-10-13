‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Fab Four

For the last few years, Peter Jackson has been working on The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary compiled from the unused and unseen footage from the recording sessions that eventually became the Beatles’ Let It Be album, including their legendary concert from the roof of the headquarters of Apple, the Beatles’ company. A small fraction of the footage was eventually compiled into a film titled Let It Be directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, but the Beatles were not especially happy with the film, and it has long been out of print on home video.

Jackson’s movie was initially planned as a single documentary, but it’s since expanded into a three-part miniseries which will premiere on Disney+ next month. The show includes the complete rooftop concert presented, the press release boasts, “for the first time in its entirety.”

If you’ve seen Let It Be at all, it’s likely on a low resolution bootleg; the remastered footage from the new trailer looks absolutely beautiful. Watch it below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius.

The Beatles: Get Back premieres on Disney+ over three straight days, on November 25, 26, and 27.

