The wait for Lucasfilm's highly anticipated original series The Book of Boba Fett is finally over, and to celebrate, Disney+ has shared a brand new featurette clip — titled "Being Boba Fett" — that takes a closer look at the titular character. Directors Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez share their thoughts on what actor Temuera Morrison brings to the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, and we even get to hear from Morrison himself.

"Temuera Morrison is an incredible actor. He's an incredible presence," says Filoni. "What he brings to the performance of Boba is just awesome." The featurette reveals snippets of behind-the-scenes footage, including Morrison preparing to place Boba Fett's signature helmet on his head.

"He brings all sides of himself when he plays the character, and I think the audience is gonna be surprised just how likable this character is, because of Tem," Rodriguez adds.

Morrison is joined onscreen by Ming-na Wen, who also reprises her role from The Mandalorian as Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary and assassin in Fett's service. According to Disney's official synopsis, the seven-episode series "finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

The first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett launches Wednesday, December 29, on Disney+. New episodes will arrive weekly on the streaming platform, with the show's finale airing on February 7, 2022.