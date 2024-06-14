‘The Boys’ Full Recap: The Whole Story So Far

The Boys is back with its fourth season of superhero satire on Prime Video. If you’re finally ready to give into the show you do have some catching up to do; 24 episodes of the main series plus eight episodes of its college-set spinoff, Gen V. That’s a pretty hefty binge if you try to watch it all before jumping into Season 4.

If you want a really quick primer on the show — 32 hours of The Boys content crammed into 27 minutes — check out our latest video below. It recaps all three seasons of The Boys plus all of Gen V so far. Learn about Homelander, Billy Butcher, the Seven, Vought International, and so much more. What did the show take from the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that inspired it? What was invented for television? Watch our full video right here:

If you liked that video recapping The Boys TV universe so far, check out more of our videos below, including our full breakdown of the complete Season 4 premiere, a video on why Homelander should conquer the country in Season 4, and our full video breakdown of the end of Season 3 of The Boys. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The first three episodes of The Boys are available now. New episodes premiere weekly. The show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.

