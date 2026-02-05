It’s been a good week for Fast & Furious fans. Days after franchise star and producer Vin Diesel confirmed the official title and release date for the 11th (and presumably final?) film in the franchise, Universal Studios Hollywood revealed the first roller coaster based on the series will open this summer. They also shared the first look at the ride in action in a commercial that will be airing during the Super Bowl and features the voice of Diesel.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,” according to Universal, “will feature groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at speeds up to 72 MPH, while careening along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track—the equivalent of nearly 12 football fields—that winds its way over sections of the theme park.”

Watch the Hollywood Drift teaser below:

READ MORE: Every Epic Universe Ride Ranked

Few movie franchises would seem better suited to a roller coaster than Fast & Furious, thanks to all the going fast (and doing so furiously). But Universal didn’t just slap some pictures of Vin Diesel on a pre-existing ride; using the concept of drifting and making each individual car on the coaster rotate accordingly is a very clever idea. (Universal recently announced a version of the ride is coming to their Universal Studios theme park in Florida as well, replacing the former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster that wasn’t themed to any of their movies.)

While Hollywood Drift will expand the Fast & Furious presence at Universal, it is not the first attraction based on the property. Universal previously had a tram-based attraction called Fast & Furious: Supercharged in their studio tour in Hollywood. It closed in 2025. The Florida version of Supercharged is still up and running, but its eventual closure has already been announced.

The next Fast movie, Fast Forever, is currently scheduled for release on March 17, 2028. But here’s the bigger question: Will Universal open a version of Toretto’s Market and Cafe next to this roller coaster, where they can serve the tuna sandwich (on white, no crust) that drove Brian O’Conner “sandwich crazy” in the first Fast & Furious? Fans (and by fans, I mean me) are demanding it.

Get our free mobile app