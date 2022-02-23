Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.8 billion at the box office and been seen by about half the people on the entire planet, we can finally have a little fun with the fact that the film does indeed star three generations of movie Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. That fact was ignored by all of the movie’s marketing to preserve the big surprise until fans were in the theater; to this date, Sony has never released an official publicity photo from the film featuring Garfield or Holland.

At last, with No Way Home nearing the end of its theatrical run and approaching its release on home video, the studio is starting to acknowledge the film’s massive spoiler. To announce the home video release of No Way Home they posted an image that fans have been waiting for since the rumors first spread that the movie might be a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse: A recreation of the inexplicably popular internet meme, originally from the 1960s Spider-Man animated series, of Spider-Man pointing at another Spider-Man (actually a villain disguised as Spider-Man).

In the original meme (seen above) there are only two Spider-Men, but of course No Way Home contains three Spideys. So the No Way Home version has them all pointing at each other. And it is everything hoped it would be...

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now; it will be available on Digital on March 22 and on 4K and Blu-ray on April 12. No word yet on the Blu-ray’s special features; hopefully we get a commentary track featuring all three Spideys. That would be amazing, spectacular, sensational, etc.