Tom Holland Says One of the Spider-Men in ‘No Way Home’ Wore a Fake Butt

By now, it’s no secret that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maquire reprised their respective roles as Peter Parker — AKA Spider-Man — in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, we’re just now learning that one of the actors had a little extra padding to provide some junk in the trunk of his iconic costume.

Holland, the latest actor to assume the live-action mantle of the web-slinging hero, spilled some piping hot tea about his co-stars’ assets during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I'’l give you a spoiler,” he teased the audience. “I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.”

Holland added that he was surprised by the actor’s prominent posterior in their costume. Then he realized it had a little extra padding. “I remember being on set and being like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. No, that's not real,’” the actor joked.

Host Seth Meyers told Holland that the revelation will likely boost ticket sales as everyone rushes back to theaters to closely examine the heroes’ respective booties.

“Everybody thinks you're such a nice guy, but you’re all about ticket sales,” Meyers quipped. “‘Cause now everybody is going back out to try to find the fake ass.” (Can you blame them?)

Watch Holland’s butt-related revelation in the video below. It takes place around the 4:30 mark.

Holland told fans they can figure out which costume featured the extra padding themselves — and they wasted no time in hitting the internet with theories.

While each actor had fans in their corner advocating for their natural buns, they also had naysayers doubting their cakes.

Unfortunately for Maguire, he appears to be in possession of the most questionable behind.

“Obviously [T]obey,“ one fan speculated on Twitter. “Tom and [A]ndrew both have dump trucks so it cant be them.”

“Tom and Andrew are some thick mfs,” another user wrote.

However, some fans were doubtful of Garfield.

“Don’t lie and say Andrew has more ass than Tobey please face reality the butt pads were for Andrew,” someone wrote. “It’s okay life goes on once we face the truth.”

Neither the FBI nor CIA have yet to wade into the case to provide their professional opinion. However, you can check out some of the best fan guesses below:

Although Holland did spill some tea about one of his co-star's butts, he softened the blow by referring to them as older brothers in the interview.

And while Meyers joked that Holland's revelation was a ploy to boost ticket sales, it's worth pointing out that the movie hardly needs any help in that department. In December 2021 No Way Home became the first pandemic-era movie to break $1 billion in global sales.

More recently, People reported that it bested Avatar to become the third highest-grossing domestic film. It now trails behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.