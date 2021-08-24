The First ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Reviews Hit the Internet

While the internet was collectively freaking out about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Sony was busy showing journalists at CinemaCon a sneak preview of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the first sequel to the classic Ghostbusters storyline since 1989’s Ghostbusters II. (The 2016 movie with Melissa McCarthy was an unconnected reboot.) Although the movie isn’t due for several more months, it was originally supposed to come out last year. The small upside of all of 2020s blockbusters getting postponed due to Covid is that they’re all pretty much done and just sitting around on a shelf, waiting for release. Which is why Sony could show the finished film so early.

The folks who saw the movie at CinemaCon — at least those who were given the okay to tweet about it by Sony — say this new Ghostbusters is a faithful and very nostalgic callback to the original film from 1984. No surprise there; it’s directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman. The critics largely praised the way the film continues and pays homage to the original franchise, although some did vaguely allude to some “issues.” They offered very little in the way of specifics about the plot, or how the surviving original Ghostbusters (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson) are incorporated into the story.

Here’s a sampling of the reviews that have come out so far:

Also, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star (and Ghostbusters fan) Josh Gad has seen the movie as well, and he likes it too:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11.