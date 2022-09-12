‘The Mandalorian’: Full Season 3 Trailer Breakdown

We’ve been waiting and waiting for the return of The Mandalorian and it’s finally almost here. At the D23 Expo last weekend, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for the show’s long-awaited return. And the video is chock full of Easter eggs, references to Star Wars, and deep details from the franchise’s lore.

In our latest Mandalorian video, we break them all down. We look at the nice little upgrade to Baby Yoda’s hoverchair, where we think Mando is hiding out in this trailer, why Mando is in trouble with the Armorer, how his new quest will reunite him with the great Bo-Katan, the backstory you need to know about the planet Mandalore, how Darth Maul fits into this whole equation, the reason for all the tension between Mando and Bo-Katan, why she wants the Darksaber, and why the Mandalorian can’t just give it back to her.

Watch the video below:

If you liked that on all of the Easter eggs in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on the flashbacks in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Book of Boba Fett, all of the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5, and why this is a golden age of Darth Vader stories. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The new season of The Mandalorian is coming in early 2023 on Disney+.

