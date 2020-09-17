Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix 4’ Is a ‘Love Story’

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is hyped up for the franchise's fourth installment, which he described as a “love story.” Reeves spoke with BBC’s The One Show about the movie, which has resumed filming in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves is reprising his role as Neo, despite the character’s unfortunate fate at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. “It looked a little dire for Neo,” Reeves admitted. But rest assured, he’s back in action for the Lana Wachowski-directed sequel.

“We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story. It’s inspiring,” continued Reeves. He also commented on the The Matrix 4’s relevance in our modern world. “It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action.” Earlier in June, Reeves praised Wachowski's script and story, citing it as the “only reason to do [the movie].”

It's still unclear how The Matrix 4 will be a love story, however. We know for sure that Carrie-Ann Moss is returning as Trinity, so perhaps their dynamic will be explored further. Or maybe, the “love” element will be more metaphorical. Let’s be honest, it’s hard to imagine The Matrix 4 being a straight-up romance movie. Reeves and Moss are joined by fellow Matrix alumni Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian. The rest of the cast is fleshed out by Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff in undisclosed roles.

The Matrix 4 is set to be released April 1, 2022.