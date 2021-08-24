‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections.

The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas for movie theaters and the exhibition industry. At Warner Bros. Pictures’ panel, the studio premiered the first footage from the movie, along with that new title. The footage has yet to surface online, but those who saw it claimed that it features Keanu Reeves’ Neo back in the sort of mundane, near-future world where he was at the beginning of the first movie before he discovered that he was “The One.” Neil Patrick Harris plays Neo’s therapist. And Neo bumps into Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity — only the two of them only vaguely recognize each other.

The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the franchise since 2003. It’s also the first made by just one of the Wachowskis. (Lana Wachowski co-wrote and directed the film; Lilly Wachowski is not involved.) In addition to Reeves, Trinity, and Harris, the film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (as Niobe), Lambert Wilson (as the Merovingian), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra. Neither Lawrence Fisburne nor Hugo Weaving are expected to appear in the film. (At least not now.) Very little has been revealed about the plotline — but from the descriptions of the trailer, it seems like somehow Neo and Trinity have been re-stuck inside the Matrix. Or maybe when people die outside the Matrix they get resurrected back in the Matrix? Or maybe there are clones somehow? Who knows.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.