The old Matrix website — WhatIsTheMatrix.com just came back to life in a very cool way. When you click over now you see two pills, and every Matrix fan knows exactly what they mean.

Clicking on either one gives you a different trailer for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections that is evolving minute by minute. (Like, literally; the narrator tells you what time it is and it changes based on the time you’re watching.) The narrators remain the same — Yahya-Abdul Mateen II for the red pill, and Neil Patrick Harris for the blue pill— but every few minutes the footage changes in each of the two different versions. Watch carefully and you’ll see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and ... well, who knows who else might show up if you just keep on clicking and watching?

No matter what you pick or what you see, the ending is the same: A notice that The Matrix Resurrections’ full trailer will premiere in two days. In the meantime, I guess, you can just keep watching the teaser and see how many different versions you get? (Supposedly there are some 180,000 different combinations.) Here are some of the amazing images we’ve found so far:

The new Matrix, the first since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, is directed by franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski and also stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Go click over to WhatIsTheMatrix.com and play around for a minute or an hour or a day, and see what you turn up. The Matrix Resurrections premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

The Best Sci-Fi Movie Posters Ever