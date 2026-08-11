Lucy Davis, star of the original English version of The Office, has announced that she is suffering from “incurable” cancer.

On her Instagram account, Davis wrote:

A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo. The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out:)

“As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can,” Davis added.

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch on Streaming This Week

Davis rose to fame as one of the central cast members on the original U.K. version of The Office, playing the company’s receptionist Dawn. (Her character became Pam, played by Jenna Fischer, on the American Office TV series.) Davis played Dawn for the entire run of The Office, and then went on to appear in movies like Shaun of the Dead, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, and the first Wonder Woman, where she played comic relief sidekick, Etta Candy. She also starred in shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“I’m not scared of whatever comes next,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “I’m at peace with it ... for me, leaving my physical body just means going home.”

Get our free mobile app