Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the DC superhero series Lanterns. Plus, check out a new docuseries centered on cult leader Charles Manson, as well as period drama My Brilliant Career.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

Lanterns

Hal Jordan and new Lanterns recruit John Stewart are drawn into a cosmic mystery when they begin to investigate what at first appears to be a small-town murder in the American heartland.

Where to watch Lanterns: The DC superhero series premieres on HBO and HBO Max at 9PM E.T. on August 16.

Conversations With a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes

The rise of cult leader Charles Manson, the infamous Manson Family murders, and subsequent trial are explored through never-before-heard prison phone recordings and more in this three-part documentary.

Where to watch Conversations With a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes: The true crime docuseries premieres on Netflix on August 12.

READ MORE: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Draws Backlash for AI Use

My Brilliant Career

Based on the novel of the same name, My Brilliant Career follows a spirited 17-year-old farm girl growing up in early 1900s Australia. The teen bucks against societal expectations surrounding marriage as she dreams of becoming a writer.

Where to watch My Brilliant Career: The period drama premieres on Netflix on August 13.

Somebody Knows Something

Kidnapping survivor Kara Robinson Chamberlain investigates various unsolved murders and missing persons cold cases in this 8-episode true crime docuseries featuring collaboration from internet sleuths, police, and families affected.

Where to watch Somebody Knows Something: The true crime series premiered on August 10 on Freeform. New episodes air Mondays at 10PM E.T., with episodes available to stream via Hulu the next day.

Reacher (Season 4 Premiere)

In Season 4, former military officer Jack Reacher is drawn into a deadly battle against powerful foes when a chance encounter on a train goes sideways.

Where to watch Reacher: Season 4 premieres with three episodes on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

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