Peacock’s Pricing Tiers Are Based On Access To ‘The Office’

You love The Office. But just how much do you love The Office? With the beloved NBC comedy making the transition from Netflix to new streaming service Peacock, that’s a question many Dunder-Mifflin fans will have to ask themselves. Because Peacock’s pricing tiers are now contingent upon how much of The Office you want to binge on a regular basis.

NBCUniversal's Peacock launched across the US on July 15, 2020. Since then, it has been looking for ways to compete with streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Peacock acquired all seasons of The Office from Netflix at the end of 2020, and now it‘s ready to reap the monstrous popularity of the workplace comedy.

Take a look at Peacock’s pricing tiers below, which all strategically include the amount of The Office you will be able to watch.

Peacock

Peacock stands apart from other streaming services in that it offers a version that is completely free. Note, however, that the free option will only grant you access to Seasons 1 and 2 of The Office. NBCUniversal hopes that this limitation will be enough to lure viewers into the $4.99/month tier, which offers every episode of The Office plus never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes. And if you want a truly binge-worthy experience, $9.99/month will get you all of The Office without ads. Plus a bunch of other movies and shows that Peacock feels aren’t worth mentioning here.

The streaming service’s intense focus on The Office is a little surprising, but since Peacock doesn’t have many original series yet, the series is one of its biggest bargaining chip. Netflix has Stranger Things, Hulu has The Handmaid's Tale, and Amazon Prime has The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And now, Peacock has The Office.

[H/T Collider]