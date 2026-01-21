The Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This Weekend

A handful of new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and we at ScreenCrush have your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can check out SpongeBob SquarePants’ latest big-screen adventure, as well as an illuminating new documentary about one of America’s most shocking kidnapping cases. Plus, there’s a new indie found-footage horror movie on streaming.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

In The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, SpongeBob’s bravery is put to the test when he and his pal Patrick leave Bikini Bottom to follow the ghostly Flying Dutchman pirate ship into the Underworld on a mission to reverse a curse.

The animated adventure begins streaming via VOD on January 20.

Where to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Vincent Must Die

In Vincent Must Die, a seemingly ordinary man named Vincent is forced to go on the run (literally) when random strangers suddenly begin to try killing him en masse. Basic human interaction becomes potentially deadly for Vincent, until he meets a woman who doesn’t appear to be affected by the murderous mania.

The French horror-thriller begins streaming via VOD on January 20.

Where to watch Vincent Must Die: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Merrily We Roll Along

In this Stephen Sondheim musical comedy told in reverse, three artistic best friends find their bond frayed after chasing fame and success in the entertainment industry over the course of two decades. Merrily We Roll Along was filmed during one of the musical’s live Broadway revival productions in 2024.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Gross, and Lindsay Mendez, the legendary musical movie begins streaming via VOD on January 20.

Where to watch Merrily We Roll Along: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home..

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart personally narrates this new documentary chronicling her 2002 abduction and nine-month nightmare in captivity at the age of 14. Featuring archival footage and new interviews with Smart, her family, and investigators, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart sheds new light on the dark case that shocked America more than two decades ago.

The harrowing crime documentary begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on January 21.

Where to watch Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart: Netflix.

Dooba Dooba

A babysitter takes a tense job looking after a deeply disturbed 16-year-old girl in the new found-footage horror movie Dooba Dooba. As the evening plays out under the watchful lens of home security cameras, increasingly sinister events begin to unfold that make the babysitter eventually realize she’s trapped.

The indie horror movie begins streaming via VOD on January 23.

Where to watch Dooba Dooba: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

