New movies are streaming at home this weekend, and ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can finally watch the survival horror movie Primate at home. You can also catch Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, as well as a new divorce drama starring Laura Dern and Will Arnett.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Primate

Ben, a domesticated pet chimpanzee, goes on a deadly, violent rampage against a group of vacationing teens after being bitten by a rapid critter in this gory animal attack throwback. The horror movie became available to rent or purchase at home on February 10.

Where to watch Primate: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Marty Supreme

Loosely inspired by real-life table tennis icon Marty Reisman, Marty Supreme follows a young 1950s shoe salesman as he embarks on a journey to become the world’s best table tennis player. The Josh Safdie-directed sports-drama became available to watch at home via VOD on February 10.

Where to watch Marty Supreme: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Sweetness

In Sweetness, an obsessed teenage fan kidnaps her rock star idol and attempts to force him into sobriety when she discovers he has relapsed. The coming-of-age thriller will be available to watch at home via VOD beginning February 13

Where to watch Sweetness: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Is This Thing On?

A middle-aged married couple awkwardly rediscover their individual identities after separating in this Bradley Cooper-directed dramedy. Is This Thing On? became available to rent or purchase via VOD on February 10.

Where to watch Is This Thing On?: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Honey Bunch

In this psychological thriller, a young woman discovers dark secrets about her marriage when her husband brings her to a remote facility to treat her memory loss following a car accident.

The horror movie will be available to stream beginning February 13.

Where to watch Honey Bunch: Shudder, AMC+.

