Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are back together in The Shrink Next Door, a limited series that’s coming to Apple TV+ this fall. The show is based on a true story — and the Wondery podcast of the same name — and stars Ferrell as a man whose increasingly close relationship with his therapist (Rudd) begins to raise eyebrows among the other people in his life. The show is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) and Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), and also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

There’s not much more you need to know — except for the fact that Ferrell and Rudd both have truly immaculate ’80s hair, beards, glasses. I mean, those things are great. Watch the trailer for the series below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ytJHe31Jgo

Seriously, where do I get Paul Rudd’s glasses? That’s exactly what my look has been missing all these years.

Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

Inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

The Shrink Next Door premieres on Apple TV+ on November 12.

