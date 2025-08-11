Martin Scorsese Gets Five-Part Documentary Series on Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese has been the subject of books and countless interviews and scholarly works about his career. Apple TV+’s upcoming five-part (!) documentary series Mr. Scorsese will boast some things no other examination of the award-winning filmmaker’s career has got.

According to Apple’s announcement of the project, the series, directed by Rebecca Miller, had “exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives” and includes “extensive” interviews with Scorsese and a list of collaborators and colleagues that includes Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto.

Apple also revealed a first look at the film, recounting Scorsese’s struggle to get his original director’s cut of Taxi Driver released over objections from the MPAA and the studio that the film’s ending was too violent. What happened next is about as perfect a Scorsese story as you’re going to get.

READ MORE: Every Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Mr. Scorsese examines how Scorsese’s colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.

Mr. Scorsese is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 17. (The press release does not specify whether just the first episode premieres on that date, or multiple episodes, or the entire series.)

Get our free mobile app