Mikey Madison Reportedly Passes on ‘Star Wars’

After years of stops and starts, the next Star Wars movie will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, the big-screen continuation of the Disney+ series. After that ... well, after that it’s still a mystery. But the project that seems to be gaining momentum is the untitled one in development from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy that would star Ryan Gosling.

Those are already some big names, but according to Variety, Levy and Lucasfilm were looking to add another to the project. Their sources claim recent Academy Award winner Mikey Madison was “offered a role” in the project but “conversations have since ended with the Anora star passing on the part.”

Madison is certainly no stranger to Hollywood franchises. Before her Oscar-winning breakthrough with Anora, she appeared as one of the key characters in the Scream legacyquel of 2022. (She did not return in Scream VI.) She also had a small voice role in the animated version of The Addams Family in 2019.

Nor would Madison be the first big star to say no to Star Wars, either. Actors ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to Al Pacino to Gary Oldman to Rooney Mara have all had the chance to take on major roles in Star Wars. They all passed. Assuming that Levy’s Star Wars movie makes it to the screen (not necessarily a wise assumption given how Star Wars film development has gone over the past five years), it will be interesting to see what the female lead in the film looks like and who plays her, and to contemplate Madison in that role.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2026. That’s right; there’s a new Star Wars movie only about a year away.