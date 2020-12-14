The Sopranos has has reunited before. Last year, a large group of alumni from the groundbreaking show did a joint interview for The Today Show to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. Later this month, though, they’re doing a special and unique event: Not only reuniting but actually reading a “new sketch” (per the press release) by series creator David Chase and writer Terence Winter.

The reading, along with a Q&A are a fundraiser for Friends of Firefighters, a non-profit organization “that provides free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their family members.” The confirmed cast members for the event include Steve Buscemi (Tony Blundetto), Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Melfi), Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Robert Iler (A.J. Soprano), Drea de Matteo (Adriana La Cerva), Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy” Bonpensiero), Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Maureen Van Zandt (Gabriella Dante), and Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante). Director Tim Van Patten is also scheduled to appear, along with Chase and Winter.

This is not the only Sopranos-related content coming in the months ahead. David Chase is working on an official Sopranos prequel film titled The Many Saints of Newark. It stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, and — as the young Tony Soprano — Michael Gandolfini, the late James Gandolfini’s son. It is currently scheduled for release on March 12, 2021 as one of the Warner Bros. movies premiering on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

The Sopranos reunion event will take place on Friday, December 18 at 7PM ET. To learn more about the reunion and the fundraiser, go here. And in the meantime, here’s the full video from last year’s Sopranos reunion: