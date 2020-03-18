‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Turns 15 Years Old Today

It’s been 15 years since The Suite Life of Zack and Cody first premiered on Disney Channel, and boy, do we feel old. In 2005, Dylan and Cole Sprouse were only 13 years old when the first season aired. The show ran for three seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy Award three times. Coming out two years after That’s So Raven and a year before Hannah Montana, Suite Life was sandwiched right in the golden age of Disney Channel original programming in the 2000s.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody follows the misadventures of the outgoing Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and his whip-smart brother Cody, two twin brothers who live in Boston’s swankiest hotel, The Tipton. They befriend the hotel owner’s daughter, the ritzy, ditzy London Tipton (Brenda Song) and the down-to-earth hotel employee Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale). Together, they get themselves into all sorts of trouble, doing their best to avoid the watchful eye of the hotel manager Mr. Mosby (Phill Lewis).

Dylan and Cole Sprouse serve as prime examples of child actors who gracefully transitioned into adult careers. After The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the two reprised their roles on The Suite Life on Deck, which followed the brothers’ adventures as they attended high school on a cruise ship. After that, the Sprouse twins both attended New York University for college. Dylan majored in video game design, and Cole majored in archaeology (a shared interest with his character Cody). Cole then made his way back to television, currently starring in The CW’s Riverdale as the eccentric Jughead Jones. Dylan has taken his love of mead and co-founded All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, NY. As you can see, these are both men of many talents.

You can watch all three seasons of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney+.