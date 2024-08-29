Marvel Debuts First Image of ‘Thunderbolts’ in New Video

Marvel celebrates its 85th year in 2024, a kinda-sorta anniversary the company has marked with some special comics and merchandise — and now a YouTube vieo that contains clips of Marvel writer Stan Lee, current Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and assorted images from throughout Marvel’s long history.

The video is most notable, though, because it also features the first full look at the team from the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, plus a shot of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk from next year’s Captain America: Brave New World.

The Thunderbolts featured in the clip include David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent. (Not pictured: Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry, plus Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who’s the head of the group.)

You can watch the full Marvel 85th anniversary video below.

READ MORE: A Huge Marvel Villain Will Return in Upcoming Disney+ Series

Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World are Marvel’s two planned film projects for 2025. They’re also the final two movies in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; 2026 begins Phase Six, which includes such A-list titles as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, featuring the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Here’s a better look at the Red Hulk, which really does look like Harrison Ford, to an almost disturbing degree.

Marvel Marvel loading...

Does prolonged exposure to the energies of the Ark of the Covenant turn you into a Hulk?

Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere on February 14, 2025. Thunderbolts is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025. The next Disney+ Marvel series, Agatha All Along, debuts on September 18.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app