Tom Hanks Shares Photo, Update From Coronavirus Quarantine

A day after announcing that he had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting an upcoming film about Elvis Presley down in Australia, Tom Hanks provided a photo, as well as an update about his condition, as well as the condition of his wife, Rita Wilson.

Looking pretty well, all things considered, Hanks wrote that he and Wilson “are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

He continued “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” And he closed, in typical Hanks fashion, with a wry joke, calling back to his classic baseball film A League of Their Own, writing “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Here’s the photo he posted:

While many Americans are finding it difficult to get tested for coronavirus, testing is far more widespread in Australia, which is why Hanks and Wilson, despite mild symptoms, were able to be checked so quickly.