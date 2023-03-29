Wes Anderson Returns With First ‘Asteroid City’ Trailer

Meet Wes Anderson’s eleventh movie: Asteroid City. You will likely recognize his handiwork almost immediately.

First of all, it has a cast full of familiar Anderson players, including Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton. (It does also feature some new additions to the troupe, however, including Tom Hanks.)

It also has Anderson’s signature visual flair and framings, along with a quirky and darkly comic story. Take a look at the first trailer for the film below.

There’s a witty poster for the film as well.

That cast list is just unbelievable. Steve Carell and Hong Chau and Bryan Cranston and Jeff Goldblum and Liev Schreiber and Margot Robbie, plus Hanks, Johansson and on and on and on? Nobody gets casts like Wes Anderson these days.

Anderson’s movies always look good, but some of the images in this trailer are just stunning. Look at this publicity still:

Gorgeous stuff. Here is Asteroid City’s official synopsis:

ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City is scheduled to open in select theaters on June 16, and then will roll out nationwide on Friday, June 23. What says summer movie season more than a darkly comic story about people musing about the meaning of life while trapped in a desert town?