Toy Story 5 probably won’t be the last time we see Woody, Buddy, Jessie, and the gang.

Andrew Stanton, longtime Toy Story writer and director of the upcoming fifth film in the series, says there are more stories to tell in the world of Toy Story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Stanton revealed that while many, including Woody voice actor Tom Hanks, believed Toy Story 4 was “the actual perfect place to end the saga,” he could see at least two more Toy Story films in the future after brainstorming the various elements of a toy’s general life cycle during the development of the upcoming fifth installment.

“That's why I feel like it can keep going,” Stanton explained, revealing the beloved toys’ story could continue even without him personally heading up the script, though he expected he’ll be involved with the franchise in at least some capacity until he’s “in a rocking chair somewhere.”

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More recently, Stanton teased that Bonnie — the spirited little girl first introduced in Toy Story 3 and the child at the heart of 4 and now 5 in the series — will have her own trilogy, just like the original main human character Andy in the first three Toy Story films.

“[Toy Story 3 was the] end of the Andy years and he can end it with Andy, but we’ve got another trilogy with Bonnie,” Stanton revealed on the red carpet at the premiere of Toy Story 5 in early June 2026.

It’s unclear if that means a potential Toy Story 6 would conclude Bonnie’s story or if 5 serves as the end of the little girl’s arc considering she also played an important role in the third film.

Financially, it makes a lot of sense for Disney and Pixar to keep pumping out Toy Story movies. According to a new report, the franchise has generated a whopping $16 billion in revenue for Disney over the past three decades since the first film released in 1995.

Toy Story 5 releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.

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