It’s hard to believe, but Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bo Peep, and all the rest of Andy and Bonnie’s toys have been a part of our lives for more than 30 years now. In 1995, Pixar burst onto the scene with their first feature-length 3D-animated feature, Toy Story. The movie world was never the same.

In 2026, Pixar returned with Toy Story 5, the (hang on, let me check my math here) fifth film in the franchise. But Toy Story has also expanded into television shows (where are our Buzz Lightyear of Star Command fans at???), into TV specials (Toy Story of Terror: Underrated!), comics, and more. It’s a surprisingly large and dense universe. In our latest Pixar video, we’ll recap 30 years of Toy Story lore in less than 10 minutes. If you need a Toy Story recap, you’ve got a friend in ScreenCrush.

Watch our video below:

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If you liked that video recapping the entire Toy Story franchise before Toy Story 5, check out more of our videos below, including one full of trivia about the Toy Story series you might not know, one on all the Pixar Easter eggs in every one of their movies from Toy Story to Onward, and one on the difference between Disney and Pixar villains. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Toy Story 5 opens in theaters this Friday. We’ll have multiple reviews and more all coming in the days ahead.

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