‘True Lies’ Trailer: The Schwarzenegger Movie Is Now a TV Show

James Cameron’s total domination of 2023 pop culture continues apace with the launch of a new TV series based on his 1994 film True Lies. As in the movie, the TV series concerns a spy who keeps his job totally secret from his wife, who believes she is married to a humble, boring businessman. Then she discovers his true identity — and gets dragged into the family business.

In the film, the lead roles were played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The new stars of CBS’ True Lies series are Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, who was recently seen as Jennifer Walters’ best friend Nikki on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The trailer for the series, which will also be available on Paramount+, definitely evokes the old movie. (And one of the film’s co-stars, Tom Arnold, even shows up for a scene.) Check it out below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The new series based on the blockbuster movie, TRUE LIES follows Harry Tasker (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills , and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure – all while keeping their adventures a secret from their children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers’ emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.

True Lies premieres on Wednesday March 1 at 10PM ET on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

